Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to announce $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the highest is $3.08 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:KDP traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $36.78. 8,055,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,270. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

