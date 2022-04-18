KeyFi Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $582,040.87 and $4,183.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.37 or 0.07472933 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,960.68 or 1.00052176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00041614 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

