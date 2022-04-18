Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.30

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 84121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KIGRY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Get Kion Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.50.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.