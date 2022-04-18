KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

NYSE KNOP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,217. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $624.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

KNOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.