Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,600 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 684,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kore Group alerts:

KORE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kore Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kore Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

KORE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. 93,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,545. Kore Group has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kore Group (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.