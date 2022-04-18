Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.58.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

