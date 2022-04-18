Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in March

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,077,100 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 752,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIFZF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

LIFZF traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $32.59. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,936. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

