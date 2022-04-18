Lamden Market Capitalization Reaches $5.60 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $58,939.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

