Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Short Interest Down 37.0% in March

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 850,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LPI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $452,878.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

