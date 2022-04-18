LCX Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One LCX coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LCX has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $89.55 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00034289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00105970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About LCX

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,712,231 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

