Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 629,335 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.52. 314,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,423. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

