Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.78. 4,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,999. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.75 and a 200 day moving average of $170.83.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

