Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,245 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,049. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

