Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 201 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.92. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.