Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $466.07. 13,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,194. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

