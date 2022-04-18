Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $242,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.65 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

