Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,858,000 after buying an additional 177,830 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,529,000 after buying an additional 419,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

