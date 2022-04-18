Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

