Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,414,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

LVHD stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,936. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

