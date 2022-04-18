Lethean Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $441,779.66 and $41.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.01 or 0.07401662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00271222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.28 or 0.00837087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00089172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.02 or 0.00629183 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00369672 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

