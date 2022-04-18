LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.44. LG Display shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 3,998 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 600,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 739.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

