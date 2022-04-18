LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.44. LG Display shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 3,998 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 600,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 739.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
