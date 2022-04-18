LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Down 8%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 9,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 398,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,982,000. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

