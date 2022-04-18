Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 988,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

LSI traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $144.98. 375,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

