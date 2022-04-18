Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

LIMAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.16. 2,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. Linamar has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $69.43.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

