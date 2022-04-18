Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.90. 23,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,381. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

