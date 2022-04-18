Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

LIN traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $318.35. 17,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

