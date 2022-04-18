Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $467.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,687. The company has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

