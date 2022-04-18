Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Shares of LOMA opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $774.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

