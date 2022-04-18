LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$3.60 during trading hours on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($4.17) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.