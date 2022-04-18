LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.28

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.