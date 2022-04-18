LuaSwap (LUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,848.00

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $7,848.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 232,822,196 coins and its circulating supply is 171,636,592 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

