Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.40

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

LNEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($329.03) to €300.00 ($322.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

