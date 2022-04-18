Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

NYSE DRI opened at $131.15 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.