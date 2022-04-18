Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.21 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.28.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

