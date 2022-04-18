Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

CFG stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

