Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.20 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

