Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $213.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

