Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $44.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.