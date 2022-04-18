Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

