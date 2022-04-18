Mackay Shields LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.07.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $355.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.19 and a 200-day moving average of $339.60. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $281.45 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 166.85 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

