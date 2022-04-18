Mackay Shields LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 136,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

