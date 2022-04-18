Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $212.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.