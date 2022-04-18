Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

