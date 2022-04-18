Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

BBWI opened at $52.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

