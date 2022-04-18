Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $153.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

