Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $103.08 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

