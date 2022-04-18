Mackay Shields LLC Sells 196 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.96.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $383.72 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.46 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.82 and a 200-day moving average of $466.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

