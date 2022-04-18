Mackay Shields LLC Sells 527 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.45. 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.84. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.