Mackay Shields LLC Sells 575 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $96.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.31.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.