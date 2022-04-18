Mackay Shields LLC Sells 661 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $143.93 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

